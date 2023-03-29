Dock Spiders to Serve Bob's Pizza at Herr-Baker Field

March 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have teamed up with Bob's Pizza, a Fond du Lac tradition since 1969, for a legendary partnership. The multi-year alliance will elevate the Dock Spiders game-day experience for fans visiting Herr-Baker Field. In addition to offering delicious Bob's Pizza at each Dock Spiders home game, the back of each ticket will serve as a coupon for a half-priced pizza (terms apply) at Bob's On The Avenue.

"Bob's Pizza and their associated businesses support so many great organizations in the Fond du Lac area and are a perfect community partner," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "We are very excited to enhance our game-day experience by offering such a great, local product to our fans!"

The 2023 Dock Spiders promotional schedule was recently announced and has something for everyone! The home slate features 18 giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, and gameday themes. Last week, the club announced all 18 giveaway dates and daily specials. Also, NEW for 2023: Fondy Flicks at the Field - a ballpark movie series in partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District for three dates this summer!

