Central Michigan Sophomore Signs with the Woodchucks
March 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, Wisc. - Central Michigan Chippewa Nate Ross is set to take the mound for the Chucks at Athletic Park this coming summer.
RHP - Nate Ross| 6'1" | R/R | So. | Central Michigan University
Nate Ross, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Jenison, Michigan, currently plays for Central Michigan University. In 2022, Ross played for Kellogg Community College where he appeared in 21 games and earned three wins, seven saves, and a 2.84 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched. In the current season, Ross has pitched in ten games so far, with one win and one save. His total stats for the season are 14.1 innings pitched, with 15 hits, 8 earned runs, 7 walks, and 8 strikeouts.
The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, Wisc. on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from March 29, 2023
- Central Michigan Sophomore Signs with the Woodchucks - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Sign Two Pitchers on Second-Half Contracts - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Add Two Kentucky Wildcats to 2023 Roster - Green Bay Rockers
- Texas A&M Teammates Heading to Duluth for 20th Huskies Season - Duluth Huskies
- Dock Spiders to Serve Bob's Pizza at Herr-Baker Field - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wausau Woodchucks Stories
- Central Michigan Sophomore Signs with the Woodchucks
- Left-Handed Hitter Signs with the Woodchucks for the 2023 Season
- Woodchucks Announce Return of Share the Glove Grant
- Wausau Woodchucks Sign Cal State Fullerton Outfielder
- Wausau Woodchucks Sign Minnesota Freshman