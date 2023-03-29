Central Michigan Sophomore Signs with the Woodchucks

Wausau, Wisc. - Central Michigan Chippewa Nate Ross is set to take the mound for the Chucks at Athletic Park this coming summer.

RHP - Nate Ross| 6'1" | R/R | So. | Central Michigan University

Nate Ross, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Jenison, Michigan, currently plays for Central Michigan University. In 2022, Ross played for Kellogg Community College where he appeared in 21 games and earned three wins, seven saves, and a 2.84 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched. In the current season, Ross has pitched in ten games so far, with one win and one save. His total stats for the season are 14.1 innings pitched, with 15 hits, 8 earned runs, 7 walks, and 8 strikeouts.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, Wisc. on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.

