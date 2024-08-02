Mankato Habaneros Crowned First Northwoods League Softball Champions Over Madison

August 2, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

MADISON, WI - The Mankato Habaneros are officially the first-ever Northwoods League Softball Champions in the League's history.

The Habaneros won the new trophy at Warner Park as they faced a doubleheader against the Madison Night Mares. Mankato won both games, but the title was clinched in the 12:05 PM game. The score of that game was 8-4 Mankato.

There were no playoffs this year or an official championship game as only four teams were vying for the title. The title was won by overall record outright by the Habaneros.

Tia Durst (Lake Land College) started game one with a two-run double, but the Night Mares were unable to bring in a score until inning two. Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) came out with a home run straight down the middle in that inning.

Mankato then responded with an RBI single from Amity White (University of South Alabama) to score Madelyn Birling (Bryant & Stratton College) after her triple in the third. They then scored again in the fourth on an error by pitcher Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa). After those two runs, White knocked a triple to score two more. They held the Night Mares off and then scored again in the fifth on an RBI by Birling.

Then it was Hilary Blomberg's (University of Wisconsin-Madison) chance at a home run, so she smacked one over the left field fence. Then, Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) came up and crushed another home run over center, making them back-to-back home runs.

Brooke Holmes (St. Cloud State University) answered with an RBI single to bring Sailor Hall (Minnesota State University, Mankato) home. The Night Mares tried to fight back with a sac fly to score Durst but were unable to get on base following that run.

The seventh inning was scoreless, and Hall struck out her last batter to secure the championship.

After celebrating their deserved victory, the Habaneros faced the Night Mares for one more. The Habaneros were able to put up runs in every inning of game two.

White was first to score in game two. She did so on an RBI by Paige Zender (Iowa State University). Then the Habaneros had a six-run second inning. There was an error at the shortstop that caused two runs to make it on the board. Jessa Snippes (University of Minnesota) then powered a two-run RBI. Zender followed by scoring on a Holmes Sac Fly. Savannah Teale (Kentucky State University) then knocked an RBI single to close out the top of the inning.

Holly Lowenberg (Bryant & Stratton College) then hit her first hit at home, a double that lead the bottom of the second inning.

In the top of three, the Habaneros capitalized on an error by Lucey at center to score two. The Night Mares came back from this error with Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) hitting a double as well as H. Blomberg who turned hers into an RBI.

In the fourth, Joscelyn Bennett (Bryant & Stratton College) scored two on her powerful home run to left field.

That gave Kendall Weik (Madison College) some motivation, and she came up for the Night Mares to score a two-run homer as well with a home run in the left field corner.

The home run frenzy was not done there. Hall then hit a home run to left and was followed by Zender going yard immediately after.

Then it was H. Blomberg's turn for a triple, and it gave her enough time to send her sister, A. Blomberg, home. Shaver then came in at third base and began hitting for Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside). She launched her second home run of the day over left.

In the sixth, Snippes RBI was what sent White home again. The top of the seventh allowed for the score to extend even further beyond Madison's reach. Sarena Timmer (University of Minnesota-Duluth) smacked a double and was eventually able to make it home after a stolen base. Teale was then brought in to home after a White RBI. Zender brought in Hall for their 18th run.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, the Habaneros pitcher Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) walked in Lucey to score, and then allowed for an RBI off of Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) to bring Shaver home. Lowenberg then also scored on a pass ball.

The Mankato Habaneros took both games in the double header. Game two's final score 18-9, Mankato.

The Night Mares will play at home on Saturday for a doubleheader against the Minot Honeybees starting at 5:05 PM.

