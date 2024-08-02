Albrecht Takes Home Honeybee of the Year Award

MINOT, ND - Jackie Albrecht has led the way to success on the field for the Minot Honeybees while also making contributions to the community. Albrecht, a pitcher from the University of North Dakota and originally from Barrington, Illinois, was rewarded for her efforts with the Honeybee of the Year Award powered by Hometown Radio Group.

Jackie went 5-6 with a 4.92 earned run average in 64 innings for Minot this summer. She also led the Bees pitching staff in strikeouts, batting average against and saves.

However, stats only tell half of the story when it comes to the Honeybee of the Year Award. Albrecht also showcased exemplary character, leading the way with great sportsmanship in victory or defeat. Of course, having fun is the name of the game in Minot, so another part of the award criteria was for performer personality. Taking part in community events, on-field games and above all else, using FUN to make a difference, Albrecht stood out above the rest, earning the title of Queen Bee.

Along with the award, Albrecht received on-field recognition in front of her teammates, and a sold-out Honeybees crowd. Jackie Albrecht has set the bar high in year one of the Minot Honeybees and for Queen Bees of the future.

