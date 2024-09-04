Minot Honeybees Pitcher Takes her Talent to Europe

September 4, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot Honeybees News Release







MINOT, ND - The Minot Honeybees are thrilled to announce that pitcher Jackie Albrecht is taking her skills to the international stage. Albrecht is currently guest pitching for Princ Softball Club from Croatia at the Euro Cup tournament in Novara, Italy, near Milan. This opportunity was made possible through connections established by Honeybees Head Coach Craig Montvidas, who has been instrumental in linking Albrecht to this prominent European Cup competition.

This exciting chapter follows a successful season with the Honeybees, during which Albrecht honed her abilities and expanded her network within the softball community. She earned the Honeybee of the Year award, presented by Hometown Radio Group. Albrecht finished the season with a 5-6 record over 64 innings for Minot. Additionally, she led the Honeybees' pitching staff in strikeouts, batting average against, and saves.

"We're currently in Italy, and the experience has been fantastic," said Jackie's father, Dave Albrecht. "Not only is she competing at a high level, but we also had the chance to explore Rome and Florence, which are absolutely beautiful. The Northwoods League experience has truly paid off, both on and off the field."

Jackie's time in Europe highlights the growth and success possible within the Northwoods League (NWL). As she plays for the Croatian team in their quest for a European championship, she represents the opportunities available for female athletes in Northwoods League Softball.

"I really enjoyed my time in the Northwoods League and am blessed to have received this opportunity through Coach Craig and his connections with Croatia's coaches Petra and Nikica Pokrajac." Said Honeybees pitcher, Jackie Albrecht. "Italy is an incredible place and getting to play softball in a different country is so unique. I am beyond thankful for all the experience I have gained this summer, as I know it will help me grow as a person and a player."

Jackie's journey from Corbett Field to the Euro Cup exemplifies how the Minot Honeybees and the NWL are creating transformative experiences for their players. As the Honeybees anticipate future seasons, stories like Jackie's underscore the league's impact and the potential for athletes to showcase their talents on a global stage.

