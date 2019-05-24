Mandy Barefoot Named Assistant General Manager and Lindsey Shirley Named Ticket Sales Manager of the Elizabethton Twins

Elizabethton, Tenn. - Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Mandy Barefoot will be the Assistant General Manager and Lindsey Shirley will be the Ticket Sales Manager of the Elizabethton Twins, effective immediately.

Mandy is entering her first season with the Elizabethton Twins as Assistant General Manager. Previously, Mandy served as the Service and Ticketing Manager for the Mississippi RiverKings (SPHL) where she supervised ticket sales, promotions, and social media. Mandy's MiLB experience includes working in the box offices of the Memphis Redbirds and Quad Cities River Bandits. A graduate of Post University, she is currently pursuing her Master's in Sport Management from Louisiana State University through their online program.

"I'm thrilled to be joining an organization whose core values of education and animal welfare so closely align with my own," Stated Mandy Barefoot. "I look forward to growing with the Boyd Sports family while carrying on the proud tradition of Twins Baseball and serving the Elizabethton community."

Lindsey Shirley attended the University of North Alabama where she received her degree in marketing with a minor in sports management in 2016. Lindsey completed two internships, one with the Palm Springs Power and the other with the Johnson City Cardinals. In two seasons with the Birmingham Barons, she worked in sales and catering.

"This is actually my second year with Boyd Sports, as I interned with the Johnson City Cardinals in 2016," Added Lindsey Shirley. "The leadership of the Boyd Sports executives is truly inspirational, definitely the best in the business! I am so thankful for the opportunity to be back working with them!"

The Elizabethton Twins will commence the 2019 season on June 18th against the Bluefield Blue Jays. Visit Elizabethtontwins.com for more information.

