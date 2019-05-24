Kingsport Mets Announce Coaching Staff Change

KINGSPORT, Tenn.- The Kingsport Mets announced a change to their coaching staff for the 2019 season today. Mariano Duncan will take over as hitting coach for the Kingsport Mets this season. Previously announced and former KMets outfielder, Rafael Fernandez, has been reassigned within the organization.

Mariano Duncan comes to the Mets organization after spending previous seasons in the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs organizations. As a player, Duncan spent 12 seasons in majors, playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees. He is two-time World Series Champion with the Reds and Yankees, in '90 and '96, respectively. Duncan played in another Word Series with the Phillies in '93.

Duncan joins a veteran KMets staff led by former major league third base coach and new KMets Manager Rich Donnelly. Former major league pitcher, Jerome Williams will serve as the new KMets pitching coach. Rounding out this year's KMets staff is Stephen Gaylor, development coach; Anthony Olivieri, athletic trainer and Seth Gregorich, performance coach.

