Mallards Team Store Construction Completed

May 26, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, WIS. - The Madison Mallards have announced that their Team Store has completed construction, following a fire that destroyed the building in October. While the store is not yet open to the public, the team is excited to announce 25% off all merchandise, purchased online using the promo code OPENING25. Featured items are the new 2020 Home, Away, and Throwback hats. A virtual tour of the store, along with pictures, will be posted on Mallards Facebook and Instagram today.

When the team store reopens to the public, fans can expect some new features, headlined by two dressing rooms, a first in Mallards team store history! The building, painted Old Mallards Green, features a gold ring around the outside, using recycled bleacher material from the original bleachers at Warner Park.

"The old team store was built using 95% recycled material from the original bleachers at Warner Park," said Mallards GM Tyler Isham. "One of the most disappointing parts of the fire last fall was losing that history, we were glad to be able to reuse some more bleacher material in the reconstruction of the store. We can't wait to have fans enjoy the new store when baseball resumes at the Duck Pond."

While the Northwoods League season has been postponed until further notice, this new team store brings about a sense of hope and excitement to the ballpark. Along with operating the Duck Pond Drive-In, the Mallards are gearing up for any possibility of baseball.

Limited Team Store hours will be announced at a later date. Shop online at squareup.com/store/madison-mallards to redeem the 25% Off sale with the promo code OPENING25.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.