Dock Spiders Front Office and Team Store Now Open

FOND DU LAC, WI - The business office and team store of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have officially reopened to the public. The Dock Spiders resumed full-time operations this morning at 9:00 am after being closed for the past ten weeks.

The team will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 by following social distancing protocols within the office along with frequent cleaning and sanitizing. Masks are encouraged, but not required for guests.

Regular business hours for both the front office and the team store are Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Fans may order from the team store online through this link at any time.

The Dock Spiders season was scheduled to begin tonight, May 26th, but the start of the Northwoods League season is currently postponed. The Dock Spiders are currently working with the Northwoods League in hopes of starting the 2020 season as soon as possible. Stay tuned to dockspiders.com for the latest updates.

