Larks Release Smart Start Plan

In conjunction with Burleigh-Bismarck Public Health, Bismarck Parks and Recreation, the Northwoods League and various public health officials, the Larks released their Smart Start Plan. The plan (attached) gives clear rules for ballpark cleanliness, how to safely enter and exit the ballpark, how to practice social distancing, ticket purchasing/servicing, employee/player/coach/umpire policies and overall fan experience details.

You can also learn about our plan with this fun video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v0h3cf_slv4o&featureyoutu.be

These safety rules are key to the Larks playing baseball with fans on June 15. The specific details of our return will be made in our press conference today at 3:30pm at the ballpark/Facebook Live. We think everyone is going to be very excited.

