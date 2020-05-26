Turtle Creek Stadium Serving Lunch Thursday as Part of Virtual Opening Day

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters 2020 season home opener was scheduled to be Thursday, May 28 at Turtle Creek Stadium. While that has been rescheduled to a date to be determined later, we're still celebrating but in a different way.

We're going to take our Opening Day celebration, presented by 4Front Credit Union, virtual! While fans can tune into the Pit Spitters facebook page at 7pm to watch the virtual celebrations, the fun begins at 11am when fans can stop by Turtle Creek Stadium for a drive thru baseball lunch. For just $7, you can get a stadium hot dog, a bag of Great Lakes Chips, a cookie, and a Pepsi product.

For an additional $5, fans can purchase a lunch for hospital staff at Munson Medical Center which will be delivered by the Pit Spitters the week of June 1.

Fans can also pre-order Pit Spitters merchandise for pick up at https://shop.PitSpitters.com/. Half of all merchandise proceeds, through the end of the May, will be donated to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com and across all of our social media channels.

Individual game tickets are not currently on sale but will be made available to the public once a season start date has been determined.

