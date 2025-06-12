Making Club History!: USL League One Player of the Month, May: Javier Garcia

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

USL League One today announced that Texoma FC goalkeeper Javier Garcia has been voted the USL League One Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball after leading the expansion side to its first two victories in club history.







