Major College Baseball Action Returns to Truist Field this Spring

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, will once again feature exciting college baseball action this year. In all, the Knights will host a total of two college baseball games in 2025.

ANNUAL UNC VS. USC GAME IS BACK THIS YEAR

The 2025 Charlotte Knights Collegiate Baseball Series kicks off on Tuesday, March 25 with the University of South Carolina hosting the University of North Carolina at 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field. This year's schedule will feature the ninth annual matchup at Truist Field between the two teams. The Knights began hosting this rivalry series at Truist Field in 2016. In last year's matchup at Truist Field, the Gamecocks earned a 2-1 victory. North Carolina enters this season ranked sixth in the 2025 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 poll.

CHARLOTTE 49ERS TO HOST ECU, REMATCH OF 2023 MEETING IN UPTOWN

The Charlotte 49ers, who played the first-ever collegiate baseball game in the ballpark's history back in 2015, will return to Truist Field this season to host East Carolina University on Friday, April 11 at 6:05 p.m. These two teams met in a non-conference game at Truist Field on April 19, 2023, with ECU winning by a score of 6-2. The 49ers and Pirates, are now both members of the American Athletic Conference, enhancing their in-state rivalry.

Tuesday, March 25

University of North Carolina vs. University of South Carolina (Home Team)

7:04 p.m. First Pitch | Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 11

East Carolina University vs. Charlotte 49ers (Home Team)

6:05 p.m. First Pitch | Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL SERIES TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Tickets for both games in the 2025 Charlotte Knights Collegiate Baseball Series are on sale now online at www.charlotteknights.com, by phone at 704-274-8282, or in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, located at 324 S. Mint Street.

