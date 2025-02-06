Louisville Bats Unveil Full 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - During the team's annual preseason press conference, the Louisville Bats announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming season. The 2025 season marks the 25 th season of Bats baseball at Louisville Slugger Field. The season will be filled with theme nights, special events, giveaways, appearances, entertainment acts, and so much more.

The season begins with Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, March 28 against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. The Zooperstars, a ballpark staple, will entertain fans between innings. There will be a $3 beer Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite and iHeart Radio, Number JUAN Tequila will host $6 Margarita Madness, and the night will be capped by the first fireworks show of the season, presented by Humana.

After a one-year absence, Thunder Over Louisville will once again feature Bats baseball on Saturday, April 12. The Bats will be wearing specialty Kentucky Derby Festival jerseys for the 2:05 p.m. game against the Indianapolis Indians. Following the game, the Crashers will perform on the field and the night will end with the annual Thunder Over Louisville fireworks.

Some of the returning theme nights include the always popular Star Wars Night (featuring Jago Fett inspired jerseys) on Saturday, April 26, Halfoween on Saturday, May 24, Mash & Bash Night on July 19, and Hops & Hounds Night on September 5.

New for 2025 will be Pickle(Ball) Night on April 25, Yacht Rock Night on Friday, June 6, featuring a Yacht Rock Captain's Hat giveaway. Two weeks later, Buddy Bat will transform into a pop star for Welcome to Louisville (Buddy's Version) Night.

On June 21, the Bats will host Rabies Awareness Night with a special appearance from Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on The Office. She will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs. On Saturday, July 26, bring the family to the ballpark to see Bluey from the hit animated series bearing his name. Bluey will be available for photos during a meet-and-greet session throughout the game.

The Bats are releasing three bobbleheads this season. The first is of legendary University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum for University of Louisville Alumni Night on May 9 (only available with a special ticket package). A bobblehead of Reds ace and former Bats pitcher Hunter Greene will be on August 8 and ending with a Manager Pat Kelly Win Counter bobblehead on August 29. The only way to guarantee all three bobbleheads is by purchasing a full-season ticket package.

The skies above Louisville Slugger Field will shine bright with 18 post-game fireworks spectaculars in 2025. The biggest show will be the Independence Day Eve Firework Extravaganza on Thursday, July 3.

The Bats will also offer several giveaway items to the general public with tickets to games, while supplies last, such as a magnet schedule, a team baseball card set, and more.

Among the many other promotional nights throughout the 2025 season, the Bats will pay tribute to the team's history by wearing specialty RiverBats jerseys for seven home games. For the second game of the season on March 29, the Bats will wear throwback Louisville Redbirds jerseys as they take on the Memphis Redbirds. The team will also play as Los Murcielagos de Louisville three times in 2025, continuing a tradition that began in 2019 as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión. The Nine Night is back on Friday, August 8, as the Bats honor the long and storied history of Negro League Baseball.

Weekly promotions for the 2025 season will include Taco Tuesday, Senior Day and Baseball Bingo on Wednesdays, Thrifty Thursdays, Happy Hour and Margarita Madness on Fridays, Wine and Craft beer discounts on Saturdays, and ending with Kids Day on Sunday.

More promotions will be announced closer to the start of the season. All promotions are subject to change. For more information, please visit batsbaseball.com.

