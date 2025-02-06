A History of Negro Leagues Baseball in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH - The city of Toledo holds a rich history in the game of baseball. As we celebrate Black History Month, let's look back at Toledo's Negro Leagues baseball history.

The 1923 Toledo Tigers were a member of the Negro National League (NNL). The team only lasted a short time, due to the low funding and disorganization of the league. As teams created their own schedule and Toledo had a late start, the team began play on May 26, 1923. After the initial six-game home series, they became a road team before ceasing play as the Toledo Tigers after their final game on June 27, 1923. The team finished with a record of 10-17 before merging with the NNL's Cleveland Tate Stars.

The 1939 Toledo Crawfords came to northwest Ohio after being relocated from Pittsburgh, PA following the team being purchased by a group of white Toledo businessmen. Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Jesse Owens was a part-owner of the club prior to their relocation in 1938 and came with the purchase of the club. Hank Rigney of Toledo was the President of the team, while Owens held the title of Vice President as both were minority owners. The Crawfords played in both the Negro National League 2 and the Negro American League. The team finished a combined 13-17-2 between the two leagues under player/manager and Hall of Famer Oscar Charleston. The team played as many, if not more, exhibition games against some of the best teams the Negro Leagues had to offer. An added attraction to Toledo Crawfords games was owner Jesse Owens running foot races against men, motorcycles, and even horses.

The 1945 Toledo Cubs have a bit of a cloudy history. The club's ownership is relatively unknown, and may have been Toledo owned, as Jesse Heslip, a Black Toledo attorney was President of the club. Hall of Famer Turkey Stearnes was a player and the team captain. The Cubs' record is incomplete, as there are only three known home games, and the team disbanded following a home exhibition game on June 29, 1945.

Aside from the three Negro Leagues teams in Toledo's history, other Negro Leagues teams utilized Swayne Field while the Mud Hens were on the road, providing some of the most popular Negro Leagues events played in Toledo. Touring teams played at Swayne Field for over 20 years and allowed future Hall of Fame talent to grace the diamond in Toledo. Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, and Roy Campanella were among the great touring talent, along with Toledo Sox standout Sam Jethroe, who often suited up for the Cleveland Buckeyes.

Toledo's Negro Leagues teams and players are included in the records kept presently by the Toledo Mud Hens. Though these records are incomplete, research is continually improving the data.

We'd like to give a special thanks to Toledo Baseball Historian John Husman for all of his assistance with this piece.

