Bisons Unveil Packed 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Fans of Bisons Baseball have long known that every game at Sahlen Field is an event. In anticipation of another unforgettable season in downtown Buffalo, the Herd has revealed a revamped and exciting initial 2025 Promotional Schedule that promises to be one of the most robust event schedules in team history.

Along with a full schedule of 12 Honda fridaynightbash!® games and annual staples like Star Wars Night (May 31), presented by Alfred State College, Father's Day with Logo Baseball Giveaway (June 15), presented by ECMC, and the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration (July 3) with the BPO, the Bisons have added a full lineup of new events throughout the 2025 season. Headlining the list of all that is new is a Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway (Sept. 19), presented by Equitable Advisors, and a postgame Drone Show as part of the team's Women in Sports Night (Aug. 2).

The Bisons will also be introducing THREE new Specialty Jerseys for the 2025 season as the club will have a special jersey and cap combo on July 19 for a postgame screening of 'The Natural,' celebrating the iconic baseball movie filmed in Buffalo. The Herd will have a themed jerseys for their first ever Harry Potter Night (Aug. 23), presented by Catholic Health, on a night that will also include a Harry Potter Scarf Giveaway. Several Thursday home games this year will also be 'Throwback Thursdays' and include a new Reverse Retro Jersey worn by the players during the game.

It's a schedule jam-packed with great giveaways as NEARLY HALF of the 75-game home schedule includes giveaway promotions. The long list is also headlined by a "Giveaway Week" (Aug. 19-24) that will not only include the Harry Potter Scarf Giveaway (Aug. 23), but a Luggage Tag Giveaway (Aug. 19), presented by The Travel Team, a Jersey off the Back Giveaway when the Bisons play as the Malmo Oat Milkers (Aug. 22) and a Buster Plush Giveaway (Aug. 24) as part of Back to School Day, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program.

Great Giveaways through the season also include a Pickleball Paddle Giveaway (June 29), delivered by ROAR Logistics, a Snow Globe Giveaway (July 18) for the team's Christmas in July fridaynightbash!®, presented by the Rich's Catering and Special Events, and a 'Luces de Buffalo' Youth Jersey Giveaway (July 31) as the team continues their 'COPA de la Division' initiative. A Comic Book Giveaway has been added to the team's Marvel Super Hero Night (Aug. 16), presented by Nickel City Con, and the team will once again have a Team Photo Giveaway on Team Autograph Day (Aug. 17), presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Care.

In 2025, the Bisons are introducing the all-new Win-It Wednesdays, presented by Northwest Bank, as the club has taken their popular fan appreciation night style promotion and included it for every Wednesday home game. Each Win-It Wednesday will include In-Game Giveaways of an autographed jersey, game-used items, concessions and tickets to future games.

And of course, the fun starts right with the greatest holiday in all of sports Opening Day with a 2025 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway, presented by Sahlen's, as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings to get the season started on March 28 (2:05 p.m.). Other giveaways include Celery Pins and Celery Sunglasses when we Celery-Brate the Summer (June 27) with Highmark and a Rally Towel Giveaway on Native American Heritage Night (June 14), presented Seneca Resorts & Casinos. A Kids Eat Free Giveaway will be included on all three days of Anderson's Kids Weekend, April 11-13.

All told, NEARLY HALF OF THE BISONS 2025 HOME SCHEDULE INCLUDES GIVEAWAYS!

And the other half is filled with great events! The Bisons will host SIX Tops Dog Days at the Park, with one each month of the season, and a full slate of festival nights -Irish Night (June 24), Italian Night (July 29), Polish Night (Aug. 12)- return with postgame fireworks, presented by Connect Life. Hispanic Heritage Night (Sept. 5) and Pride Night (June 10), presented by Nissan, are also included in the festival night schedule.

The Bisons will return to the Black and Red on Hockey Day (Sept. 6), presented by LEGENDS and in partnership with the Buffalo Sabres and orange and black for the team's annual Lacrosse Night (June 26) with the Buffalo Bandits and also presented by LEGENDS. The Popular Princess Day (July 20) with Wonderland Character Entertainment is just one of team's 13 Family Funday Sunday games, presented by WNY Immediate Care, which include a mascot meet n' greet, in-game kids activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

To celebrate the return of the National Buffalo Wing Festival (Aug. 30-31) to Sahlen Field, the team will hold a Wing Night on August 14 and this year's Too Early for Halloween Game is set for September 20.

Popular Honda fridaynightbash!® themes set to return in 2025 include Obscure Jersey Night (April 25), Friendship Bracelet Night (June 13) and Game Show Night (Aug. 1). Of course, all Friday games include the pre-game Resurgence Brewing Happy Hours and postgame Fireworks!

A full list of 2025 Bisons Promotions and Events can be found on Bisons.com with even more events to be announced.

All Single Game Tickets go on sale on Bisons.com only on Tuesday, February 18, but right now the Bisons are holding a special ticket Flash Sale at Bisons.com. Now through February 14, each single-game ticket purchased for Opening Day or to any of the team's 15 March/April home game will include 2 FREE Sahlen's Hot Dogs (automatically added to every order).

All Bisons season tickets, ticket packages, suite rentals and group outings are also on sale.

All events are subject to change. For additional details on all Bisons events, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

