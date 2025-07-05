Mainers Win Third Straight, Defeat Navs 4-1

July 5, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







LYNN, Massachusetts- The Sanford Mainers defeated the North Shore Navigators 4-1 at Frasier Field. The Mainers improved to 10-13, while North Shore fell to 9-16 on the season.

Both sides received strong starting pitching, especially Sanford. The Mainers got five innings of one-run ball from Connor Ball (Stetson) who earned his first win of the summer. "That was vintage Connor Ball," said Mainers manager Nic Lops.

The Mainers bats came alive early, after a single from Ryan Kolben (UMass), Brennan Hudson (Georgia) came to the plate and belted a two-run homer to right field to give Sanford a 2-0 lead after two innings of play.

The Mainers tacked on another run on a two out RBI triple from Ryder Kirtley (Miami Ohio) in the fourth. Sanford would score again in the top of the 7th to make the score 4-1 on a Zack Kent single (Binghamton) that scored Brendan Sencaj (Bentley) from second.

After taking the lead, Sanford never looked back. "Our bullpen was phenomenal for the third game in a row." said Lops. Ben Griffith (Binghamton) tossed two scoreless innings, Sam Mitchell (Alabama) followed him, firing two scoreless as well to earn the save.

The Mainers return to Goodall Park Monday night when they welcome in the North Shore Navigators. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.