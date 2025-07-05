Defense and Bats Fail Vermont in 8-3 Loss to North Adams

July 5, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - Vermont fell in North Adams to the Steeplecats 8-3 Saturday night as Tristan Helmick tossed eight innings in his tremendous start.

North Adams leads the season series 2-0 with the two teams facing off again Sunday in Montpelier.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 3, North Adams 8

Records: Vermont 10-14, North Adams 8-14

Location: Joe Wolfe Field

Rapid Recap

Vermont started the scoring in the second with the help of an error from North Adams. Dominic Camera put one in play to score Thomas Schreck on the error. Jaylen Hernandez's RBI single drove in Addison Ainsworth to make it 2-0.

Three hits and two sacrifices scored two runs for North Adams in the second to tie the game at two.

A plethora of self-inflicted mistakes from the Mountaineers in the fourth allowed North Adams to plate three. A hit by pitch, a walk, a wild pitch and a throwing error made it a 5-2 game.

Vermont went down 1-2-3 in three consecutive innings from the fourth to the seventh.

North Adams added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh on three hit batters, two walks, a wild pitch and a throwing error in a similar style to the fourth.

Kevin Hager scored in the ninth after his one-out sin

Game Notes

WP: Tristan Helmick (1-2) | LP: Luke Deschenes (0-1)

The Mountaineers issued 11 free passes with six hit batters and five walks.

Vermont's offense did not draw a walk. That is the first time they have been walkless in a game this season.

Eight of nine in the Vermont lineup reached base safely.

Vermont left five stranded on the bases in the first three innings. They had only two base runners in the final six innings.

Hernandez has a four-game hitting streak.

Conlan Daniel has a three-game hitting streak and has been on base in 18-straight games. Saturday's loss was the first game he did not score in since June 29th (six games ago).

Joey Pagano has been on base in six consecutive games.

David Alvarez has a hit in five of his last six appearances.

Schreck notched his tenth hit of the season. He is 10-for-29 in his nine games with the team (.345).

Hager is 3-for-7 through two games with Vermont.

Benjamin Gill and Logan Magdits both tossed scoreless frames in their first appearances as a Mountaineer.

Up Next

Vermont squares off with North Adams in a back-to-back with the SteepleCats. They will host Sunday's game at the Rec for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.







