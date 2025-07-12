Dom Camera Flashes in Vermont's 4-3 Win over Danbury

July 12, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont ended a six-game skid with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Danbury Saturday night.

Dom Camera's two-RBI double in the eighth inning grabbed the lead for Vermont as Ryan Brown slammed the door with a three-out save in the ninth.

The Basics

Score: Danbury 3, Vermont 4

Records: Danbury 11-16, Vermont 11-19

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Lefty Jerek Hobb got the start and tossed six strong innings. He allowed three total runs, two of them earned, plus five hits and five strikeouts.

Danbury struck first in the second inning after back-to-back base hits and a throwing error from Hobb.

Vermont tied the game in the third as Matthew Minckler notched a leadoff single. He stole second and advanced to third on wild pitch before an out was recorded. Jaylen Hernandez launched a double to right field to drive in Minckler.

The four and five batters in the order for Danbury did damage again with back-to-back hits again in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Camera's solo-shot in the bottom of the fourth tied the game right back up at two.

Danbury stole the lead again in the fifth on a tight play at the plate when Garrett Larsen slid in safely to beat the throw from Hernandez at first.

A pair of one-out walks in the eighth inning from Sam Gates and Joey Pagano chased Danbury starter Kenan Elarton out of the game after 7.1 innings. Camera's two-out two-RBI double gave Vermont a 4-3 lead.

Brown picked up the save as he retired 7-8-9 in the top of the ninth. The final out was made by Brown on a groundout right back to him.

Game Notes

WP: Benjamin Gill (1-0) | LP: Kenan Elarton (1-2) | SV: Ryan Brown (2)

This is the Mountaineers first win since July 4th.

Vermont split the season series with Danbury.

Camera's homer went 352 feet over the left field fence. It was his first of the season.

Conlan Daniel extended his on-base streak to 24 games.

Benjamin Gill got the win with his two scoreless innings in relief in the seventh and eighth.

Hernandez's double was his tenth extra base hit of the season.

Up Next

Vermont goes back on the road to Sanford for a Sunday evening affair at 4:30 p.m. against the Mainers.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.