Mainers Win Fourth Straight, 13-1 over Navs

July 7, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers defeated the North Shore Navigators 13-1 at Goodall Park tonight. The win was the Mainers fourth consecutive, and win number 100 for manager Nic Lops. Sanford is now 12-13, while North Shore dips to 9-17.

Nic Lops was able to earn his 100th win in just his fifth season as manager. " It's special, there is no place I'd rather do it," said Lops. "This is home for me."

Sanford extended its win streak in dominant fashion. Mainers pitching has now allowed just two runs in the last 22 innings, spanning over three games. Alex Cooke (College of Charleston) got the start and tossed three innings of one-run ball but pitched with a sizable lead for the majority of his outing. The Mainers wasted no time getting on the board, scoring seven runs in the first to put North Shore away immediately.

The Mainers offense was led by Luke Jenkins (UNC Greensboro), and Trey King (Georgia). Both of the lefty bats had three hits on the night, as well as two RBIs apiece. The 13 runs tied a season-high for the Mainers and provided plenty of insurance for the bullpen considering how lights out the Mainers relievers have been. After tonight, the Sanford bullpen has combined for 27 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

Sanford will look for win number five in a row tomorrow when they welcome in Keene. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 at Goodall Park.







