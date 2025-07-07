Rain and Defeat Sends Vermont Fans Home Singing the Blues in Six-Inning Loss to Bristol

July 7, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont lost their third-straight in a rain-shortened six-inning 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Bristol Blues Monday night.

The game was moved up to 5:30 p.m. and was called shortly after 7:30 p.m. and the sixth inning, which gave the Blues a season-sweep of the Mountaineers.

The Basics

Score: Bristol 6, Vermont 2

Records: Bristol 17-10, Vermont 10-16

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

A three-run blast from Bristol's Trevor Hansen started the scoring in the third. His homer traveled 381 feet off of Jerek Hobb to strike first for the Blues.

Bristol's Jack Hopko battled back from an 0-2 count to be hit by a pitch with one out in the third. Two singles from Dean Oneill and Mika Peterson set up a two-RBI bases-clearing double from Hansen. He drove in his fourth and fifth runs of the contest to put the Blues on top 6-0.

The Mountaineers left five runners stranded in the first three innings. The next six batters were retired in order by Blues' starter JT Landwehr in the fourth and fifth to cap off his outing of five scoreless innings and eight strikeouts.

Vermont relievers Logan Magdits and Luke Deschenes combined to throw three scoreless innings in relief of Hobb. They both allowed one hit and struck out one.

Conlan Daniel was hit by a pitch then stole second to start the sixth, which was followed by Joey Pagano's RBI single to drive him in. Pinch hitter Thomas Schreck plated Pagano on his first pitch sacrifice flyout to make it 6-2.

After the bottom of the sixth concluded, the umpires and coaches met to decide the fate of the game with thunderstorms looming. After a brief delay, the sky dumped buckets of rain, which led to the decision to call the game as the threshold of five innings played was already met. Game Notes

WP: JT Landwehr (2-0) | LP: Jerek Hobb (0-1)

The Mountaineers have lost three-straight games for the third time this year.

Vermont dropped to 5-10 at home.

The Blues took the season series 2-0.

The loss wrapped up the fifth regular season series of seven against the South Division. Vermont split against Martha's Vineyard, Mystic, Valley and Ocean State. This is the first time they have been swept. They trail 0-1 to Newport and Danbury.

Opponents have hit 11 home runs against the Mountaineers at the Rec this season. Vermont has slashed two at home.

Daniel has been on base in 20 consecutive games. He scored his team-leading 18th run.

Pagano extended his on-base streak to eight-straight games. He notched two singles and a walk in the loss. Up Next

Vermont welcomes Upper Valley in the final night of the three-game homestand for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch on NECBL+.

Photo credit: Sam Hawley, Photography Intern

Photo Description: Jaylen Hernandez fielding a ground ball and throwing on July 1st at Upper Valley

