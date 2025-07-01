Mainers Unable to Rally, Fall 4-2 to Valley

July 1, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers dropped a 4-2 contest to the Valley Blue Sox at Goodall Park. The loss sent Sanford to 7-12, while Valley improved to 11-9.

The Mainers had just two hits and one run going into the ninth. "Two hits with two outs in the ninth is not going to win you a lot of games," said Mainers manager Nic Lops.

The Mainers were down to their final strike before Charlie Jones (Georgia) worked a walk, Brennan Hudson (Georgia) singled, and Blake Schaaf (Wake Forest) doubled. All of a sudden Sanford had the tying run on second but Valley reliever Jack Wajda (Murray St.) got a punchout to earn the three inning save.

Pitching for both sides was phenomenal. Blue Sox starter Greg Shaw (UConn) tossed five hitless innings, allowing one unearned run. For Sanford the bullpen was lights out. Drew Smith (UConn), Sanford native TJ Curley (Stonehill), Josh Kopetski (Rhode Island), and Connor Toriello (Salve Regina) combined for four scoreless innings in relief.

The Mainers return to Goodall Park tomorrow for a doubleheader with North Adams. Game one will begin at 4:30, with game two scheduled for 6:30.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.