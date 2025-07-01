Vermont Ties up the Governor's Cup Series 1-1 vs. Upper

July 1, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







HARTFORD, VT - The Mountaineers tied up the Governor's Cup series with a 5-2 win over the Nighthawks Tuesday night.

With this win, the Vermont Mountaineers would hold onto the Cup with a sweep of Upper Valley in the doubleheader on July 4th.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 5, Upper Valley 2

Records: Nighthawks 9-12, Mountaineers 8-12

Location: Maxfield Sports Complex

Rapid Recap

Joey Pagano gave the Mountaineers an early lead with an RBI single to centerfield

A two-RBI single by Braeden Smith sent Conlan Daniel and Joey Pagano home for a 3-0 lead in the first.

Ryan MacDougall gave the Nighthawks hope with a two-RBI double in the fourth to make it 3-2.

Thomas Schreck extended the lead in the top of the fifth with an RBI single.

Pagano crossed the plate again in the top of the seventh from Schreck's second RBI of the game.

For the final out, Bennett Shealor threw out the trail runner in an attempted double steal

Game Notes

WP: Ryan VanDeWater (1-0) | LP: Will Harrigan (0-2) | SV: Noah Hertzler (1)

The Mountaineers stole six bases in the win.

Mountaineers pitchers combined for ten strikeouts.

Smith reached base three times with two base hits.

Ryan VanDeWater had a successful outing with 3.1 innings pitched giving up one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts

Liam Rose had a great start in his first appearance as a Mountaineer. He came out in the top of the third after two scoreless innings.

Up Next

Keene will meet the Mountaineers in Montpelier Wednesday for the third of six games in the season series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier Recreation Field on ESPN+.







