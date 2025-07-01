Vermont Ties up the Governor's Cup Series 1-1 vs. Upper
July 1, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Vermont Mountaineers News Release
HARTFORD, VT - The Mountaineers tied up the Governor's Cup series with a 5-2 win over the Nighthawks Tuesday night.
With this win, the Vermont Mountaineers would hold onto the Cup with a sweep of Upper Valley in the doubleheader on July 4th.
The Basics
Score: Vermont 5, Upper Valley 2
Records: Nighthawks 9-12, Mountaineers 8-12
Location: Maxfield Sports Complex
Rapid Recap
Joey Pagano gave the Mountaineers an early lead with an RBI single to centerfield
A two-RBI single by Braeden Smith sent Conlan Daniel and Joey Pagano home for a 3-0 lead in the first.
Ryan MacDougall gave the Nighthawks hope with a two-RBI double in the fourth to make it 3-2.
Thomas Schreck extended the lead in the top of the fifth with an RBI single.
Pagano crossed the plate again in the top of the seventh from Schreck's second RBI of the game.
For the final out, Bennett Shealor threw out the trail runner in an attempted double steal
Game Notes
WP: Ryan VanDeWater (1-0) | LP: Will Harrigan (0-2) | SV: Noah Hertzler (1)
The Mountaineers stole six bases in the win.
Mountaineers pitchers combined for ten strikeouts.
Smith reached base three times with two base hits.
Ryan VanDeWater had a successful outing with 3.1 innings pitched giving up one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts
Liam Rose had a great start in his first appearance as a Mountaineer. He came out in the top of the third after two scoreless innings.
Up Next
Keene will meet the Mountaineers in Montpelier Wednesday for the third of six games in the season series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier Recreation Field on ESPN+.
