Mainers Go Down Quietly in 12-1 Loss to Keene

June 28, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers' Trey King on game night

KEENE, New Hampshire - The Sanford Mainers dropped a 12-1 contest to the Keene SwampBats tonight at Alumni Field. The loss sends the Mainers to 6-11, while Keene stays atop the North division at 16-4.

Sanford was coming off a thrilling extra innings win at Bristol and momentum was riding high before the first-place SwampBats came out hot and never looked back. "Baseball is a game that will humble you sometimes," said Mainers manager Nic Lops. "The only positive I took out of tonight was our defense, we didn't commit any errors."

Keene struck early with three runs in the first. Xavier Perez (Houston) had the highlight of the inning with a two-run homer to right center. Sanford responded in the third with a solo homer to center for Trey King (Georgia). Perez had a solo shot of his own to dead center in the third to make it a two home run night, and the game sat at 4-1 for the middle innings.

Sanford threatened with runners in scoring position and no outs in the fourth and sixth but were unable to send any men home. Keene broke the game open in the late stages, taking advantage of walks and stringing together hits to produce three runs in the seventh and five in the ninth. The 12-1 win was the second of the summer for Keene over Sanford.

The Mainers return to Goodall Park Monday night at 6:30, when they welcome in the Mystic Schooners.

