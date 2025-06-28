Vermont Falls to Mystic, 16-10, as Defense Commits Seven Errors

June 28, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release









Vermont Mountaineers' David Alvarez

(, Credit: Sam Hawley, Photography Intern) Vermont Mountaineers' David Alvarez(, Credit: Sam Hawley, Photography Intern)

MONTPELIER, VT - Mystic's season-high run total of 16 was enough to split the season series with the Mountaineers as they topped Vermont 16-10 Saturday night.

Box Score

The Basics

Score: Mystic 16, Vermont 10

Records: Mystic 9-11, Vermont 6-11

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

A six-run first inning for Mystic on four hits and an error set the tone for a smooth-sailing win for the Schooners. The first six hitters all reached and scored as they batted around in the first.

Vermont got the two back in the first as Sam Gates and Jaylen Hernandez reached and Braeden Smith drove Gates home on a groundout to make it 6-2.

Bryce Gluckman tossed five innings out of the bullpen. He allowed seven hits and four runs.

Mystic plated four combined runs in the second, third and fourth innings. They led 10-2.

Vermont scored three on two hits in the fourth to make it 10-5. Bennett Shealor doubled to score Foster Apple after his leadoff walk. Gates grounded out to score Alex Brazer after his walk. Hernandez's single to right scored Shealor.

Addison Ainsworth worked a one-out walk in the fifth and scored on the RBI single from Thomas Schreck to cut the deficit to four, the closest it was all night.

Mystic batted around for the second time in the sixth. They scored four runs on two hits plus an error to make it a 14-6 game.

Mystic got one run in the seventh and eighth to set a season-high of 16 runs scored.

A bases-loaded walk from Brazer plated Ainsworth in the seventh to make it 14-7.

Ainsworth, David Alvarez and Schreck scored in the ninth to cap the scoring and put Vermont into double digits in the run column.

Game Notes

WP: Jake Neely (1-0) | LP: Joey Valentine (0-2)

All nine starters reached base safely for the Mountaineers.

The team committed seven errors defensively, a season-high.

Gates extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Hernandez extended his hitting streak to four games. He also stole two bags, upping his total to 13. He is tied for second in the league in that category.

Schreck has reached base safely in all five games he has started in.

Ainsworth has reached base in all eight games he has appeared in.

Two position players in Foster Apple and Alvarez pitched. Apple recorded six outs and allowed just one hit and an unearned run. He struck out a batter, too. Alvarez notched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Joey Valentine got the start and failed to record an out. The lefty allowed four hits and six earned runs and issued three walks.

Up Next

Vermont will play two seven inning games against the Ocean State Waves with game one set for 4 p.m. Sunday and game two following thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will air on NECBL+.

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, and Facebook

Images from this story







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.