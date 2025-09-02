NWSL Angel City FC

Maiara Niehues with a Beauty for Her First NWSL Goal#nwsl

Published on September 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video


Check out the Angel City FC Statistics

