Magic of Jack Russell Stadium Wears off as the Blue Jays Fall to St. Lucie

May 3, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





CLEARWATER, FL. - St. Lucie jumped on the Blue Jays early with Carlos Cortes hitting a deep home run to right field off of RHP Maximo Castillo to put the first two runs on the board for the Mets. Maximo Castillo was able to get ahead early in counts, but he couldn't find the putout pitch tonight, as he ended the night with one strikeout.

The lead didn't last long for the Mets when the Blue Jays came to the plate in the bottom of the 3rdinning. A Christopher Bec single and Luis De Los Santos double setup Cal Stevenson with one out and two runners in scoring position. Stevenson sent one into right-center field for a base hit to easily score Bec. A play at the plate would ensue between Luis De Los Santos and Nick Meyer. The throw was a little off line but beat De Los Santos to the plate. Some swift footwork from the shortstop avoided multiple tags from the catcher and tied the game at two.

The energy from the close play at the plate looked like it may be the spark Dunedin needed in the game, but the Mets had other ideas in the next inning. A fly out and a relay home from Cal Stevenson to Christopher Bec via Luis De Los Santos looked to make for a quick top half of the inning. Unfortunately, a base hit and a duo of errors from Maximo Castillo that could have ended saw the Mets take a 6-2 advantage, and they wouldn't look back from then on.

Emerson Jimenez came in relief to pitch a solid 2.1 innings allowing three hits and no runs. However, Dunedin could only put together two hits between the 4th and 7th inning, which is when St. Lucie put the game away with timely hitting from the middle of their order to end the lead 8-2, and they knocked across one final run in the 8th to make it 9-2.

Dunedin will look to bounce back from their first loss as Jack Russell Stadium on Free Movie Saturday presented by Cobb Theatres. The Blue Jays will send lefty Nick Allgeyer to the hill with a 1.01 ERA in five starts this season. The Mets will counter with RHP Tony Dibrell. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

