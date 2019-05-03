Stone Crabs Game Notes - Fri, May 3 vs Jupiter

The Stone Crabs return home Friday to begin a three-game series at 6:30 p.m. with the Jupiter Hammerheads.

RHP Tanner Dodson returns from the IL to make the start for Charlotte, while top Marlins prospect RHP Sixto Sanchez makes his season debut for Jupiter.

Coverage of tonight's game starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

TARPONS TAKE SERIES IN TAMPA

The Stone Crabs scored a season-high five runs in the third inning Thursday, but ultimately lost 6-5 to the Tampa Tarpons in the rubber game of the three-game series. Charlotte committed a season-high four errors, leading to three unearned runs. Dermis Garcia's solo home run in the eighth inning broke a 5-5 tie.

PITCHING PROWESS

The biggest reason for Charlotte's improvement this year has been their pitching. Since April 16, the Stone Crabs have pitched to a 2.85 ERA (42 ER in 132.2 IP), going 9-6 while lowering their season mark from 4.23 to 3.46. Over the last 13 games, the starting rotation had combined to go 4-1 with a 1.89 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP.

(62.0 IP, 42 H, 13 ER, 18 BB, 48 K)

REINFORCEMENTS HAVE ARRIVED

The Stone Crabs added three players to the active roster prior to this weekend's series with Jupiter. Tampa Bay Rays infielder Matt Duffy will play third base and bat second Friday. He has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury that he aggravated during spring training. Meanwhile, two-way player Tanner Dodson (hamstring) returns from the injured list to start on the mound. Top-100 prospect C Ronaldo Hernandez was reinstated from the temporary inactive list.

MASH UNIT

Even with Dodson returning, the Stone Crabs still have 10 players on the injured list. Five of those 10 players began the year active on Charlotte's Opening Night roster and have gotten hurt during April.

COMEBACK CRABS

Leads have not been safe in Stone Crabs games this season. Sunday marked the eighth comeback win for Charlotte, meaning they've held the lead from wire-to-wire only four times all season. The team that scores first is a stunning 12-15 in Charlotte games this year.

UNCLUTCH CRABS

Despite sweeping the series from Lakeland, the Stone Crabs continued to struggle in clutch situations. Charlotte went 6-for-39 (.154 AVG) with runners in scoring position and stranded 36 runners in the series. For the season, they are batting .206/.278/.283 with RISP and .208/.284/.295 with runners on base.

WHO'S HOT?

Despite a slow start to the season, some of the Stone Crabs hitters have caught fire of late. Outfielder Garrett Whitley is 15-for-45 (.333 AVG) with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 9 RBI and 7 walks (.415 OBP, .667 SLG) in his last 13 games. In his last five contests, Moises Gomez is 8-for-17 with 5 doubles, 5 RBI and 4 walks, raising his OPS from .484 to .652.

SCHEDULE MATTERS

The Stone Crabs began the season by playing the four best teams in the Florida State League for 17 straight games. This week, they complete a stretch of 13 straight games against losing clubs. The results correlate with the opponent:

Vs. Top 4 teams: 6-11

Vs. Losing teams: 6-4

