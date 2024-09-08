Magic Number Drops to Four Despite Loss in Finale for Shuckers

September 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Ethan Murray of the Biloxi Shuckers readies a throw

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Ethan Murray of the Biloxi Shuckers readies a throw(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

MADISON, AL - In the final road game of the regular season, the Biloxi Shuckers (63-67, 33-30) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (59-72, 26-37), 6-3, on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. Despite the loss, the Shuckers saw their magic number drop to four with a Mississippi Braves loss. The Shuckers need to win two games next week against the Mississippi Braves to eliminate the M-Braves from playoff contention. Pending Sunday's result between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Birmingham Barons, the Blue Wahoos' elimination number will be three with a loss and four with a win. The calculation of Pensacola's elimination number is the combined number of Shuckers' wins and Blue Wahoos' losses.

The Trash Pandas struck first with a two-RBI single from Ben Gobel in the second, taking a 2-0 lead. The Shuckers then struck back in the fourth, when Lamar Sparks tallied his 39 th RBI of the year with a sacrifice fly to right. The next batter, Ethan Murray, recorded his second hit of the day and drove in the tying run, tying the game at two.

In the bottom of the fourth, David Calabrese smashed a go-ahead home run to left on the third pitch of the frame, making it 3-2. Rocket City extended the lead to 4-2 in the seventh when a throwing error on a stolen base and dropped third strike allowed Nelson Rada to score. In the eighth, an RBI single from Ben Gobel extended the lead to 5-2 before a bases-loaded walk to Denzer Guzman extended Rocket City's lead to four. The Shuckers struck back with a bases-loaded walk from Ernesto Martinez Jr. in the top of the ninth with two outs, but Brady Choban entered and recorded the final out, stranding the bases loaded and earning his first save of the season. Hayden Seig (3-5) earned the win for the Trash Pandas while Nick Merkel (6-5) took the loss.

The Shuckers return to Kessler Federal Park for the final series of the regular season against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday. First pitch in the series opener is slated for 6:35 p.m. The Shuckers kick off the series with Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light and Football Night with a football-themed T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway presented by Coca-Cola for the first 250 fans. The Shuckers will also wear their specialty Saints Hall of Fame Jerseys in celebration of football season. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of the Shuckers' Brew Crew Tuesday specials. Fans can also receive football posters from the New Orleans Saints, LSU, Mississippi State and South Alabama. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

