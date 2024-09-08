Ending the Home Slate on Top

September 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas ended their 2024 home slate in fine fashion with a 6-3 win Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. Rocket City took the final two games against the Biloxi Shuckers and won four of seven games during the week. It was the Trash Pandas' first series win since a three-game home sweep against the Birmingham Barons 7/4-7/6. The win also allowed Rocket City to surpass its win total from all of last season as the team notched its 59th victory with six games to go.

Rocket City put two runs on the board in the second on a single to right field by infielder Ben Gobbel. The Shuckers tied the game in the fourth thanks to a sacrifice fly from outfielder Lamar Sparks and a run-scoring single off the bat of infielder Ethan Murray. Trash Pandas starting pitcher George Klassen was able to limit the damage to just two runs after walking the bases loaded with no outs to start the inning.

It didn't take long for the Trash Pandas to respond as outfielder David Calabrese led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot against Shuckers starter Nick Merkel (L, 6-5), which put Rocket City back in front.

Following four innings of work from Klassen, the Trash Pandas received two shutout innings from reliever Hayden Seig (W, 3-5) who struck out three batters in the process. Fellow relievers John O'Reilly and Jack Dashwood followed that up with a single scoreless frame apiece.

The Trash Pandas added an insurance run in the seventh as a wild throw to third from Shuckers catcher Darrien Miller on a Nelson Rada stolen base attempt went into leftfield to put Rocket City up 4-2.

The home team added two more runs in the eighth on another run-scoring single from Gobbel and a bases-loaded walk drawn by infielder Denzer Guzman. That put Rocket City ahead 6-2 heading into the ninth inning thanks to three consecutive unearned runs.

The Shuckers made a late comeback with a bases-loaded walk from infielder Ernesto Martinez Jr. to make the score 6-3. Biloxi had the bases loaded with two outs and the go-ahead run at the plate, however Rocket City brought in stopper Brady Choban (S, 1) who forced a groundout against infielder Eric Brown Jr. to give the Trash Pandas a win, earning the reliever his first Double-A save.

Gobbel led both teams with three RBI as part of a 2-for-3 day where he also stole two bases. Calabrese was a perfect 2-for-2 with his fourth inning blast. Rocket City pitchers struck out 14 batters during the team's final home game of the 2024 season.

Following a day off, the Trash Pandas will start their final homestand of the season on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:15 p.m. CT.. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: TBD (RCT) vs. TBD (CHA)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.