Simpson Makes History, Montgomery Wins Regular Season Home Finale

September 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Chandler Simpson of the Montgomery Biscuits steals second

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Chandler Simpson of the Montgomery Biscuits steals second(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Chandler Simpson stole his 100th base to join a historic club, and the Montgomery Biscuits (77-54, 37-25) won their regular season home finale, 10-7, against the Chattanooga Lookouts (42-88, 22-39) on Sunday evening at Riverwalk Stadium.

Simpson reached 100 stolen bases in the first inning. He stole second base on a 1-0 pitch to Tre' Morgan, exploding to his feet in celebration as the dugout and fans gave him an ovation. Simpson became the first player to steal 100 bases in a minor league season since 2012 and the third since 2005. He joins an exclusive list with Billy Hamilton (155, 2012, 103, 2011) and Delino DeShields (102, 2012).

Simpson stole two more bases in the game and has 102 steals in 107 games between Montgomery and High-A Bowling Green.

Brayden Taylor homered in the first inning, a three-run blast to right field to give Montgomery a 4-1 lead. Taylor finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, and five RBI.

The Biscuits and Lookouts each exchanged three runs in the third inning. Tanner Murray and Matthew Etzel recorded back-to-back RBI triples in the frame.

Morgan extended the lead to 10-6 with a two-run double in the seventh inning.

The club has a scheduled off day before a six-game road series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins) to close out the 2024 regular season. Montgomery has made the postseason, hosting their first home playoff game on September 19.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.