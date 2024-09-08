M-Braves Close out Trustmark Park on Sunday

September 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves on the basepaths

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves on the basepaths(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - In front of 4,411 fans on Sunday afternoon, the Mississippi Braves played their final regular season home game at Trustmark Park, falling to the Tennessee Smokies 10-3. The final out was recorded at 4:57 pm and 7,083 days since the home opener on April 18, 2005.

The M-Braves (30-33, 61-70) closed out this era of baseball in Mississippi with 9,745 fans on Saturday and Sunday. The Trustmark Park gates have opened 1,243 times, with 3,581,517 fans attending a Mississippi Braves baseball game.

The Smokies (44-19, 84-47) finished a six-game sweep on Sunday and forced the M-Braves into a situation where it must go 5-1 this week in Biloxi to get a playoff berth.

Jhancarlos Lara (L, 1-2) walked four and struck out four over 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits. The Smokies took a 2-0 lead after sacrifice flies from Jonathan Long in the first and third innings. Long drove in the first four Smokies runs after bringing two home on a single in the fifth inning.

Once the Smokies got into their bullpen the Braves tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth. Ethan Workinger hit a two-out RBI triple, scoring Yolbert Sanchez, and it was a 4-1 game. Tennessee starter Antonio Santos (W, 9-4) dealt 5.0 shutout innings for the win.

The Smoikes went ahead 6-1 in the seventh inning on a two-run home run from Pablo Aliendo. Cole Roederer drove in two of Tennessee's three runs in the eighth inning to push their lead to 10-1.

The big Trustmark Park crowd had a chance to erupt one last time in the eighth inning, thanks to a league-best sixth triple from Cody Milligan, scoring two, to make the score 10-3.

Jonathan Hughes made his 11th straight scoreless relief appearance with 1.2 innings, one walk and one strikeout. The Flowery Branch, GA native hasn't allowed a run over his last 18.1 innings. Elison Joseph made his ninth consecutive scoreless appearance, walking two and striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Cal Conley was 2-for-4 with a run, and Workinger was 2-for-4.

In a near must-win situation, the M-Braves will travel to Biloxi for a six-game road series to end the season. Game one of the six-game set is on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park, with RHP Landon Harper (2-1, 1.15) starting for the M-Braves against LHP Tate Kuehner (3-1, 3.77). The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.