Madison Night Mares to Hold First Fireworks Show in Team History July 4th

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

The Madison Night Mares will host the first fireworks show in team history following their Fourth of July matchup versus the Minot Honeybees at 7:05pm, presented by Kwik Trip and News 3 Now.

The fireworks display can be best seen from the outfield, which will be open postgame for all fans. The fireworks display will be launched from the football fields adjacent to the stadium at 9:30pm. Access inside the stadium and the outfield will only be available to those who buy tickets to the game.

Beverages and Night Mares merchandise will also be available on the field after the game and throughout the duration of the fireworks display.

"Our team is so excited to bring the fireworks experience for Night Mares games! There's no better time to ring in the first fireworks show in team history than Independence Day," Madison Night Mares General Manager, Samantha Rubin, said.

