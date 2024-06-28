#2 Madison Night Mares Fall to #1 Mankato Habaneros

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

MANKATO, MN - The Madison Night Mares lost their lead to the Mankato Habaneros in the teams' first matchup.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third when the Night Mares scored Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) on an error at first base by the Habaneros. Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) also scored on an error by the shortstop in the fourth. A similar scenario happened again in the fifth when Rylee Rogers (Madison College) scored on an error at third base and Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) brought in a run after another error by the shortstop.

The Habaneros remained without runs until the bottom of the fifth. The Night Mares had made a few switches in this inning, including bringing Rogers in to play catcher. Then, the Habaneros brought in three runs; two from Madelyn Birling (Bryant and Stratton College) and the other from Brooke Holmes (St. Cloud State University) and Paige Zender (Iowa State University) on an error at shortstop. Grace Leitheiser (Bryant and Stratton College) then tied the game up in the sixth.

Madison failed to respond to the Habaneros and went without runs in the seventh as Jessa Snippes (University of Minnesota) held them off. The Night Mares then began to load the bases with Habaneros with no outs in the bottom of the seventh after a triple by Emma Lee (Trine University). Joscelyn Bennett (Bryant and Stratton College) was then able to score on a passed ball by Amity White (University of South Alabama) to walk it off for the Habaneros.

The Night Mares face the Habaneros again for two games in Mankato tomorrow starting at 5:35 pm.

