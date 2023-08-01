Mad Mallards Fall in Debut

North Little Rock, AR - Playing their first game as their alternate identity, the Mad Mallards, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the San Antonio Missions, 6-3 on Tuesday night. Missions' starter Jared Kollar pitched shutout ball for six innings, allowing just one hit and earned his first Double-A win. Travs starter Jimmy Joyce, making his Double-A debut, took the loss despite giving up just two runs over five innings. Jackson Merrill hit a two-run home run for San Antonio. Jonatan Clase had two hits for Arkansas including a double.

Moments That Mattered

* San Antonio broke a scoreless tie as the first four hitters of the fourth inning reached on two walks and two singles with Juan Fernandez driving in two runs.

* Arkansas brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the eighth, but a pair of strikeouts ended the inning and the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 2-4, run, 2B

* DH Isiah Gilliam: 1-3, HBP, run, 2B

News and Notes

* This is the only series of the year between Arkansas and San Antonio.

* Joyce joined the Travs roster today with Juan Mercedes going on the Injured List.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with Emerson Hancock (11-4, 4.26) pitching for Arkansas against Gabe Mosser (0-1, 6.00) for San Antonio. It is Mad Mallards Week and the Dog Days of Summer on Wednesday with dogs allowed on the berms. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

