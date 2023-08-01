Drillers Drop Series Opener in Wichita

WICHITA, KS - The Tulsa Drillers entered Tuesday night's series opener in Wichita with a 13-5 record against the Wind Surge this season, including wins in 8 of the past 10 meetings between the two clubs. Wichita stopped the winning run with a 3-1 victory in the first game of a six-game series at Riverfront Stadium.

Tulsa lost despite outhitting the Wind Surge 6-5.

Wichita never trailed after scoring the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. doubled when Tulsa leftfielder Ismael Alcantara overran his fly ball. It set up a run-scoring single from Yunior Severino.

Walks have been an issue for Tulsa pitchers this season, and they again played a role in Wichita's two-run second inning. Tulsa starting pitcher Ben Casparius walked Tanner Schobel, and one-out later, Yoyner Fajardo belted a two-run homer that gave the Wind Surge a 3-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the Drillers plated an unearned run in the top of the seventh. With one out, Alcantara bunted for a base hit, and when third baseman Seth Gray's throw sailed into right field, he raced all the way to third. From there, Alcantara scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Gauthier.

It would be the only offensive production of the game for the Drillers. Their only other baserunner over the final two innings was a two-out double in the eighth by Yusniel Diaz, but Diego Cartaya grounded out to end the threat.

Tulsa pitchers combined to allow just five hits. One game after issuing a record-tying 15 walks, Drillers' hurlers walked seven more batters in Tuesday's loss.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Former Drillers infielder Eddys Leonard, who was designated for assignment last week by the Los Angeles Dodgers, was traded today to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations.

*Tulsa catcher Cartaya had an impressive night behind the plate, throwing out two attempted base stealers. One of them was Keirsey Jr. who entered the game 30-34 in stolen base attempts this season.

*It was a tough night for Jose Ramos. He finished 0-4, striking out four times.

*Casparius suffered the loss, dropping his Double-A record to 0-5. He was charged with three runs in four innings.

*Three Tulsa relievers combined to blank Wichita over the final four innings, allowing just one hit.

*The Drillers have already clinched this season's Coors Light Propeller Series between the two teams. Tulsa now has a 13-6 record versus the Wind Surge in 2023.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their series in Wichita with game two against the Wind Surge on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-2, 2.30 ERA)

Wichita - RHP Pierson Ohl (2-3, 4.50 ERA)

