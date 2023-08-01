Chandler Champlain Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals starter Chandler Champlain, 24, was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of July 24th after tossing six hitless innings against the Travelers in a 3-1 win on July 27th.

Champlain struck out six while walking one in the win, lowering his ERA to 3.41 over his six starts at the Double-A level. The University of Southern California product's outstanding effort started off a no-hit bit that went into the ninth before it was eventually thwarted. With a 2-2 record, Champlain has allowed just one run over his last three starts, spanning 18 innings.

The award is Champlain's second this season after earning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 7th when he was with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits. He is the first Naturals' player to earn a Pitcher or Player of the Week Award from Minor League Baseball this season, with the last to earn a weekly award being Jonathan Bowlan. Bowlan was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 28th last season. It is the 37th time in franchise history that a Naturals' pitcher has won the Pitcher of the Week honor.

Yunior Severino of the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A, Minnesota Twins) was the Texas League's Player of the Week, after hitting .348 (8-for-23) with six home runs and 10 RBI.

Champlain and the Naturals begin a six-game series on the road with the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, August 1st and return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, August 8th for the first homestand of the month against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A, Minnesota Twins).

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

