Macon's Jake Theut Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year

May 24, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Jake Theut of the Macon Mayhem was named the league's Goaltender of the Year for the 2020-21 season. Theut is the second Mayhem player to have received the award; Garrett Bartus was the recipient of the honor in the team's inaugural season in Macon in 2015-16.

Theut finished with a 16-1-4 record in helping the Mayhem to the regular season championship and setting the record for the best winning percentage (.810) in SPHL history. His 16-win total led all SPHL netminders, while he finished second in goals-against average (1.74), save percentage (.933), minutes played (1307), and shutouts (three). Remarkably, Theut's one regulation loss was the fewest among any goaltender who appeared in more than two games during the season. Along with teammate Ryan Ruck, who finished with 15 wins himself and was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team, Theut helped Macon set an SPHL record for the lowest goals-against average in league history during the regular season, allowing just 84 goals in 42 games for an even 2.00 goals against per contest.

The 27-year-old Theut was originally signed to a contract with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL this season but made his way to Macon after the team elected to forgo the season due to COVID-19 protocols. He spent parts of his rookie campaign last year with Norfolk and also played under current Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr in Greenville of the ECHL. Theut also appeared in 11 games in the SPHL during the 2019-20 season for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, going 3-5-0 during that span with a 2.72 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

While the accolades continue to pour in for the team's performance this past season, the team is actively gearing up for an exciting 2021-22 campaign. Season tickets and partnership opportunities are on sale now for the upcoming schedule, set to begin in October. For more information on becoming a part of all the action, call the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

