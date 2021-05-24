Macon's Jake Theut Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year

May 24, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced that Jake Theut of the Macon Mayhem has been selected as the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league representatives.

Theut went 16-1-2, leading all SPHL goaltenders in wins, while ranking second in goals against average (1.74), save percentage (0.933), shutouts (three) and minutes (1,307). Theut also finished fourth in the SPHL with 531 saves as he helped lead Macon to the highest single-season winning percentage (0.810) and lowest goals- against average (2.00) in league history.

Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners

2019-20 - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen

2018-19 - Mavric Parks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators

2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths

2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc

2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths

2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals

2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.