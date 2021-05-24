Macon's Jake Theut Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year
May 24, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced that Jake Theut of the Macon Mayhem has been selected as the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league representatives.
Theut went 16-1-2, leading all SPHL goaltenders in wins, while ranking second in goals against average (1.74), save percentage (0.933), shutouts (three) and minutes (1,307). Theut also finished fourth in the SPHL with 531 saves as he helped lead Macon to the highest single-season winning percentage (0.810) and lowest goals- against average (2.00) in league history.
Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners
2019-20 - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 - Mavric Parks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators
2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths
2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc
2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths
2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals
2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Coach of the Year on Tuesday.
