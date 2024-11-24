Macon Shuts out Knoxville, 4-0

November 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem's special teams melted the Ice Bears as Dysen Skinner was spectacular again, and Macon took down Knoxville, 4-0.

In the first matchup of the season between the two clubs, the first period could have been played in the penalty box as there was a total of 14 minutes of penalties combined in the first period alone, Macon with three penalties and Knoxville with four. Knoxville had three back-to-back penalties within four minutes of each other, including a trip, cross-check, and high stick from Dawson McKinney, Brendan Dowler, and Kyle Soper. All of the penalties that the Ice Bears received in the first period were more than they have taken in their past two games combined, but the Mayhem couldn't capitalize on their first three power plays, and the first period ended scoreless.

In the second period, the Mayhem power play opened the scoring thanks to a crease-charging tap in from Conor Witherspoon as he cleaned up a rebound from a shot by Amedeo Mastrangeli. Right before the conclusion of the second period, Conor Witherspoon fired a stretch pass from his own zone that hit Tao Ishizuka in stride, enabling him to find Trent Grimshaw for a beauty of a goal to extend the Macon lead to two goals.

Just 12 seconds into a power play in the third, Conor Witherspoon his second power play goal of the game on another Mundinger rebound. With less than five minutes left in regulation, the Ice Bears decided to go empty net and pulled goaltender Stephen Mundinger. Dan Winslow's empty netter was the second goal of his career, and a fitting end to this dominant performance by the Mayhem. Dysen Skinner led his team to victory in net for his first SPHL shutout in net for the Macon Mayhem, with 31 saves in the win. Witherspoon's three points set a new career high for the rookie forward

The Mayhem take the ice again Wednesday in Roanoke before returning for Dinosaur Night against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.