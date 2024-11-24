SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the following suspensions:

Pensacola's Jake Hamilton

Pensacola's Jake Hamilton has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 56, Pensacola at Peoria, played on Saturday, November 23.

Hamilton was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.4 at 4:45 of the second period,

Hamilton will miss Pensacola's game against Huntsville on Wednesday.

Quad City's Michael Greco

Quad City's Michael Greco has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 55, Quad City at Evansville, played on Saturday, November 23.

Greco was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.4 at 8:51 of the third period,

Greco will miss Quad City's game against Evansville on Wednesday.

