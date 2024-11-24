Ice Bears Drop Sunday Road Game to Macon

November 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears left wing Brayden Stannard

Trent Grimshaw scored twice and the Knoxville ice Bears fell to the Macon Mayhem 4-0 at the Macon Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

The Ice Bears had won five of six entering the contest. Macon has won two straight.

Neither team got much going offensively in the first period despite multiple power play chances for both sides. Stephen Mundinger stopped Grimshaw's one-timer from the slot and Jason Brancheau hit the crossbar from the right circle at the other end to leave the game scoreless after 20 minutes.

Grimshaw scored twice in the second period to open up a 2-0 lead for Macon at the second intermission. He tapped in a loose puck by the crease on the power play at 8:49 and finished off a breakaway with a backhand at 18:53.

Conor Witherspoon slapped a loose puck in from the right circle on a power play at 7:43 of the third period to make it 3-0. Dan Winslow scored on an empty net to complete the scoring detail.

Mundinger made 25 saves for Knoxville. Dysen Skinner stopped 31 shots for Macon.

Knoxville visits Fayetteville on Wednesday. Macon travels to Roanoke Wednesday night.

