Macon on Top in Hockey Top as Claeys Blanks Ice Bears

February 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Macon Mayhem would look to wrap up the season series against the Knoxville Ice Bears with a bang on Saturday night. Some of Macon's newer faces would make a major impact in the contest.

Defense and goaltending would rule the first period. All in all, the scoresheet was completely empty, with no scoring or penalties. Macon's defense would be smothering at times in the first period as Knoxville struggled to string passes together against relentless pressure from the Mayhem defenders. Macon's netminder Brody Claeys was not rigorously tested, but he did what was needed as he stopped all 7 shots faced.

Macon's penalty kill unit would kill off the first penalty of the game to keep the game even. The goose eggs would finally be broken midway through the second, and the Mayhem would be the one to break through. Bailey Morrissette and Tanner Nagel would combine some crisp passes together to set up David Nippard, who would launch a rocket of a wrist shot from above the right circle to beat Steeves. Macon would have a few chances on the powerplay in the latter part of the middle frame but would be unable to capitalize. Claeys once again was up to the task as he stopped all 9 shots to preserve the 1-0 Mayhem lead.

The Mayhem would open the third on the man advantage as the result of a double minor. The Mayhem would put the foot on the throttle and never look back. Jake Fuss rattled one off the post as the goal lamp flashed, but the potential goal was declared to have never crossed the goal line. Fuss would not make a fuss, however; he would make a play instead just 14 seconds after the goal was waved off. Fuss collected a rebound and fed the puck back high to Justin Cmunt to bury a slapshot from way downtown to double the advantage. On the ensuing face-off, Alex Laplante would collect the puck from the tie-up at the dot and rip a shot from the place he has made a home, the left circle, to quickly make it a 3-goal Mayhem advantage. Claeys and the Mayhem would kill off a penalty kill midway through the frame to grasp onto a three goal lead and deflate the Ice Bears' spirits. The Ice Bears would not recover as the game ended with a spat of extracurriculars after the two teams had been jawing all night.

The Mayhem would skate away with a 3-0 shutout win thanks to some stellar defensive effort. Brody Claeys would record a 31 save shutout to collect his first win as a member of the Mayhem. Claey's shutout would be his first SPHL shutout since February 21, 2020 as a member of the Fayetteville Marksmen. Who did he shut out in that one? The Macon Mayhem. Now he's doing the same but in friendly colors.

