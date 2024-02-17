Ice Bears Shut Down in Loss to Mayhem

Brody Claeys made 30 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Macon Mayhem 3-0 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

Knoxville had its three-game win streak ended with the loss. The Mayhem snapped a four-game skid.

The teams skated 20 minutes with no scoring. Tyler Rollo had his chance from the right circle gloved by Claeys and Zane Steeves got the blocker on a Macon wrist shot from the right side. The Mayhem failed to convert an odd-man rush late in the period and hit the post from the perimeter. Brandon Picard had an attempt from the slot deflect over the crossbar as the Ice Bears were outshot 9-7 in the first.

David Nippard broke the scoreless tie when he carried the puck up the right wing and lifted a shot over Steeves at 12:49 of the second.

Knoxville had chances on its first power play of the night, but Derek Osik was stopped by Claeys from the right circle, Sam Dabrowski was denied from in front twice and Brett Mecrones missed on a rebound in the crease.

Justin Cmunt scored off a slap shot from the blue line at 1:23 of the third. Cmunt blasted the puck off the crossbar and into the net with three seconds remaining on a lengthy penalty kill for Knoxville.

Alex Laplante scored nine seconds later from the left circle to make it 3-0 at 1:32. Steeves finished with 22 stops.

Knoxville visits Huntsville Sunday evening. The Mayhem host Roanoke Monday night.

