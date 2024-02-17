Game Preview: February 17 vs. Quad City
February 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers host the Quad City Storm for game two of their 3-game series tonight for NAS Pensacola Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union!
Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: FloHockey
Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan
Tickets: https://icefly.co/NasPcolaTix
Ice Flyers Record: 17-19-1-1 (36 points, 7th)
Ice Flyers' Last Game: 6-3 loss to the Quad City Storm on Friday, February 16.
Quad City Storm Record: 20-18-0-0 (40 points, 6th)
Quad City Storm's Last Game: 6-3 win over the Ice Flyers on Friday, February 16.
Tonight's Military Sponsors
The Ice Flyers would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to our military sponsors for tonight's game. Thank you to platinum level sponsor, Vetcola, our gold level sponsor, Mediacom, and our silver level sponsor, Engineered Cooling Services. Together with the Ice Flyers, they have generously donated tickets to local military members as a token of respect and gratitude through the team's military sponsorships.
ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT
It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during game on February 18, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!
Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org
50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Rally Gulf Coast
GAME RAFFLES
Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #4 Troy Buttons's jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed NAS Pensacola jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.
