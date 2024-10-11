Macon Brings Back Laplante

October 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that forward Alex Laplante has signed with the team for the 2024-2025 season.

Laplante, 26, from Londonderry, N.H., was named to the 2023-2024 SPHL All-Rookie Team after finishing with the second-most goals and fourth-most points among rookies.

Laplante skated in 55 games for the Mayhem in his first full professional season last year, scoring 43 points (26 g, 17 a), leading the team in both goals and points.

Prior to his professional career, Laplante spent four seasons at NCAA division-III New England College, where he scored 73 points (43 g, 30 a) in 85 games played.

Laplante and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on Saturday, October 19. Guarantee your ticket for Opening Night presented by Stitch Lizard today at maconmayhem.com

