Ice Bears Fall In Preseason Game Against Huntsville

October 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears battle the Huntsville Havoc

Phil Elgstam scored twice and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 5-2 in a preseason game at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

Sam Dabrowski and Aaron Ryback scored for Knoxville. Jack Jaunich, Brodie Thornton and Zach Tyson also scored for the Havoc.

Dabrowski scored the only goal of the first period with a wrist shot from the right circle at 16:42. The puck was lifted high into the Huntsville zone and Derek Osik collected it and carried towards the left hash before sliding it across to Dabrowski, who beat Mike Robinson up high to his glove side.

Ryback blasted a one-timer on the power play from the left circle to make it 2-0 at 11:27 of the second. Seth Ensor found Ryback across the zone to set him up at the top of the circle and his shot beat Robinson down low.

Jaunich scored off a rebound from the left side at 15:16 to cut Knoxville's lead in half. Elgstam scored nine seconds later to tie the game going into the second intermission.

Thornton stole the puck in the Knoxville zone and banked in a shot off the crossbar to put Huntsville ahead for good at 11:14 of the third. Elgstam scored his second of the night at 17:54 and Tyson added an empty netter to close out the scoring detail.

The Ice Bears visit Evansville next Friday to open the regular season. Huntsville visits Birmingham on Friday to open its schedule.

