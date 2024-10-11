Dawgs Announce Three Camp Transactions

October 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Tommy Munichiello has returned from his ECHL training camp invite. The team has also released forwards Andrew Warhoftig and Vladislav Vlasov.

Munichiello suits up for his sixth professional season this fall, appearing in 120 SPHL games, 67 FPHL games, and six ECHL games since 2019. The five-foot-nine winger had 12 goals and 27 assists in 53 combined games for the Dawgs and the Macon Mayhem last season, including 12 points and a plus-six rating in 17 regular season games for the Dawgs. Munichiello also added one goal and two assists in six President's Cup Playoff games for Roanoke. The Weymouth, Massachusetts native initially started in camp with the Worcester Railers this fall.

Vlasov is in his fourth pro season after playing parts of two seasons in Russia2 (VHL) and Kazakhstan before joining the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats for his first year in North America during the 2023-2024 campaign. In his first year with the Bobcats, the 24-year-old was tied for the team lead in points with 36 after notching 16 goals, 20 assists, and 22 penalty minutes in 53 games played. The Khimki, Russia native still has his FPHL rights controlled by Blue Ridge.

Warhoftig was entering his rookie pro season in Roanoke after previously playing four seasons of college hockey at Chatham University (NCAA-DIII). While at Chatham, the six-foot forward appeared in 76 games, racking up 22 goals, 29 assists, and 30 penalty minutes. As a senior during the 2022-2023 campaign, Warhoftig tied for the team's lead with 13 goals and added 12 assists in just 24 games. The Frisco, Texas native is now a free agent.

Training camp is now underway daily at Berglund Center, and you can find a full schedule on our website. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.