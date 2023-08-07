M. Rodriguez Transferred from Cedar Rapids to Wichita, Whorff Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers

August 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids RHP Miguel Rodriguez has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to double-A Wichita. As a corresponding move, RHP Jarret Whorff has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. Whorff will wear jersey number #37. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with two on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game road series against Quad Cities tomorrow 6:30.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.