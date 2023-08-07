M. Rodriguez Transferred from Cedar Rapids to Wichita, Whorff Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers
August 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids RHP Miguel Rodriguez has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to double-A Wichita. As a corresponding move, RHP Jarret Whorff has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. Whorff will wear jersey number #37. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with two on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids begins a six-game road series against Quad Cities tomorrow 6:30.
