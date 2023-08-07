South Bend Cubs RHP Luis Devers Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

South Bend, IN - After a dominating start to the month of August in two separate outings featuring victories against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, South Bend Cubs right-hander Luis Devers was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week.

Devers, the 2022 Chicago Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year, certainly had his swagger going versus the Timber Rattlers in the last homestand. He pitched the series opener on Tuesday, as well as the finale on Sunday afternoon in Game 2 of the doubleheader between the West Division rivals. In 10 combined innings, Devers gave up three hits, zero runs, walked one, and struck out 14.

In Tuesday's opener start, Devers was coming off his first win of the season on July 25 at Peoria. That night, he allowed three early runs, but settled in nicely to work five innings with five strikeouts. Dozer Park in Peoria was also where Devers made his South Bend Cubs debut in 2022. First, in relief of Jordan Wicks out of the bullpen, and then later that week in his initial Midwest League start.

With that victory under his belt, Devers stepped onto the mound on Tuesday with all kinds of confidence. He struck out the first man he faced in Robert Moore on three pitches, and allowed just one hit on the day. Against a lineup featuring more than half-full of left-handed hitters, Devers annihilated the Wisconsin lineup with his signature changeup.

"That's my best pitch," Devers said after the game on Tuesday after being soaked in a Gatorade shower from teammate Felix Stevens. "I threw the changeup a lot warming up and felt good with it, and that's what I feel most comfortable with right now."

Start number two of the series for Devers came in the back-end of Sunday's doubleheader. South Bend lost Game 1, so they needed a victory in Game 2 to split the twin-bill, as well as win the series against the Rattlers. They got that and more.

Devers fired five more shutout innings, and was perfect for 3.2 frames. With two hits allowed, and only one walk, Devers struck out eight Timber Rattlers. The eight K's on Sunday was one short of tying a career high.

On the mound, Devers always likes to work quickly with a patented slide step and full leg kick combination that can come at you in different ways all over the place. The Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2022 is back, and he's leading the South Bend Cubs rotation right now.

